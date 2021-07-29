BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology will be hosting a Tween Week at the beginning of August for all levels of artistic skill.
This will be a week of creative play designed by the center’s educators for children to take part in, according to a BCAT spokesperson.
Those participating will create bowls, mugs, sculptures, and more while learning the ceramic process in the center’s fully equipped studio.
Teachers will cover the construction to the glazing process. The week is open to all levels, and beginners are welcome.
Students will also get time in the metalsmithing studio learning how to enamel, cast, and more with metal.
The center is accepting students ages 10 to 13 years old. Students are required to attend every day of the week. Classes are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. from Aug. 2 to 6. Pre-registration is required, and the cost is $100 per student.
The week is also a good opportunity for children to make new friends while creating artwork, and explore more playful ideas.
The students will be required to wear face masks and follow the CDC guidelines while in BCAT.
For more information or to enroll, parents can contact Youth and Arts Coordinator Liana Agnew at 814-265-1111 ext. 204 or email at liana.agnew@brockwaycat.org.