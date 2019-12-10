BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology celebrated Christmas with the second annual Artisan Christmas Village on Friday.
The Christmas Village brings local artists of all mediums and crafts to the center to sell their creations and to showcase artists around the community
“It’s just an event to bring the community in and together to show the variety of artists that are in the area,” said Liana Agnew, youth and arts coordinator.
The center holds a juried process for the artists who apply to be part of the Christmas Village to ensure they offer a variety of crafted and handmade goods. There were 14 vendors spread throughout the gallery space and lobby of the center.
Art offered included illustrations, holiday ornaments, leather goods, homemade soaps and salves, metal work, ceramics, and wood flags. All of the resident artists at the center had tables and had made holiday themed creations to add to their items.
The Serene Bean was commissioned for the evening for refreshments. The students and staff from DuBois Central Catholic were also invited to the event to sing and play piano.
“I think with the local artists, it draws in their friends and family as well, so we can draw in more of a crowd that way too,” Agnew said.
Artists receive 100 percent of the profit from anything they sell. The center does not take a commission fee. Artists pay only a table fee that goes back into funding the programs at the center.
“A lot of people think of this area as not being very artistic, or there’s not a lot going on, so bringing everyone together since we’re all locals is sort of a way of proving that wrong. This is what we have to offer, and I think it’s a great way to showcase everyone,” Hannah Scrima said, the studio coordinator.