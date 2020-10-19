BROCKWAY — Art and shop students at Brockway Area High School got a chance to make 3D art, thanks to a visit from Brockway Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT).
Melissa Lovingood brought a wire art assignment to Melanie Oknefski’s art class. The wire art is one of the virtual “Snack Kits” that BCAT is offering to its community. The “Snack Kits” are small art projects that can be picked up at BCAT and completed using virtual lessons.
The project in Oknefski’s class had students taking a two-dimensional line drawing and using wire, pliers, and fingers to create a three-dimensional work.
“It’s sometimes hard to bridge the gap between 2 and 3D,” Lovingood said. “Some artists don’t want to make that leap because it’s scary. This project allows the students to get past that.”
While the project sounds easy, it is more difficult than the students initially thought it would be. Lovingood said that the project has a lot to do with hand coordination.
“Some people think manipulating wire is easy, but it’s not,” she said. “It’s about figuring out what your mind wants your hands to do, and then making your hands do that.”
Lovingood provided silhouettes for the students to start from, but some students did their own drawings to plan out what they wanted to do. They used their hands to bend the wire, but Lovingood also had various pliers to help them bend. Sometimes, doing the work by hand was best.
“The softer the shape, it’s better to use your hands,” Lovingood said. “The pliers put a kink in the wires. I think the students were surprised at how much work it takes to do this.”
Later in the week, Lovingood spent some time in Brockway’s shop classes. They were making cuff bracelets out of sheet metal. They had bands of sheet metal in different colors and they textured them, cut out the ends, and made them to the length needed to fit. They then torched them, softening the metal so they could bend them into the U-shape necessary for a cuff band.
The key lesson for Lovingood is teaching the students to be OK with their art. That acceptance is something that goes beyond the art lesson.
“I hope the students have fun,” she said. “There’s no ‘Copy exactly what I’m doing.’ It’s just manipulating the wire. They have to realize that the art doesn’t have to be exactly what they’re thinking. Whatever the wire wants to be, it will be. Being able to accept that is difficult, so you’re teaching them a life lesson.”
Lovingood’s visit to Brockway is part of BCAT’s mission, traveling to schools in the seven-county area BCAT covers and letting schools know what services are available. Lovingood said that numbers are down inside BCAT, but that is due to the center’s commitment to following all COVID-19 guidelines.
“We have a Plexiglas system up, and we’re using the Remind app to allow students to text us ahead of time to tell us if they’ll be there,” she said. “We’re also sanitizing between classes and keeping the classes at a safe number. But our classes are filled up, and we had to turn some people away because our classes are full.”
BCAT is open Mondays, Wednesday, and Friday from 2:30-5:30 p.m. They are also offering the “Snack Kits” for ceramics and jewelry. They can be checked out like library books and returned to BCAT, and the staff does videos and live-streams to help the virtual students complete their art projects. More information can be found at www.brockwaycatart.org.