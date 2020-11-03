BROCKWAY – The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT) found a creative way to keep art alive in the COVID-19 pandemic.
When everything shut down, the team at BCAT worked on ways of reaching their local artists. While BCAT is open again at a limited capacity, the outreach ideas have proven popular.
“We have a Plexiglas system up, and we’re using the Remind app to allow students to text us ahead of time to tell us if they’ll be there,” BCAT’s Melissa Lovingood said. “We’re also sanitizing between classes and keeping the classes at a safe number. But our classes are filled up, and we had to turn some people away because our classes are full.”
BCAT is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 2:30-5:30 p.m. They are also offering what they call “Snack Kits” for ceramics and jewelry.
“A Snack Kit is like a 1950s metal lunch pail with tools and materials in it,” Lovingood said. “We needed to find assignments that people can do on their own without training.”
The Snack Kits have ceramic or jewelry projects in them. They can be checked out like library books and returned to BCAT. To keep it interactive, the staff does videos and live streams to help the virtual students complete their art projects.
“We’re recoding videos like mad, and we’re editing videos and putting voiceovers, and a how-to handout with all the steps,” Lovingood said. “We’ll also have two days a week where we’re streaming sessions. We show them what we’re doing, tell them to watch the videos, and work together with them live online. We can see what they’re doing and give pointers.”
The idea came from BCAT’s parent organization in Pittsburgh, MCG Youth and Arts. With their county in the red, MCG had to come up with something to do, and they designed these virtual kits. BCAT took the idea, adapted it to Brockway and the surrounding area, and ran with it. Lovingood said they are very popular.
“We do these Snack Kits and other DIY kits that hit all audiences,” she said. “With the DIY kits, we post videos on Facebook, and one of the kits got 500 hits.”
The metal studio is now working in class but also doing art kits. Lovingood is getting out to local high schools to do in-person projects, but the pandemic still makes getting to the audience BCAT enjoyed pre-pandemic difficult. Lovingood and the rest of the staff continues to be creative.
“I’m trying as much as I can to get out to schools, but I’ve also done live streaming classes,” Lovingood said. “We’ve done dreamcatchers at DuBois Central Catholic over a live stream. I have more coming up. I show the students how to do it, they ask me questions, and we do the art virtually.”
While BCAT’s in-person classes are full, the center is still working to bring art to those who want it.
“The community just needs to call us,” she said. “For example, I’m working with a lady online, and she wants to do a virtual streaming metal jewelry kit. There’s interest in the community for all this art stuff.”
More information can be found at www.brockwaycatart.org.