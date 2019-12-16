BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology Tree of Giving event was concluded with a variety of activities Friday at the center.
This is the first year the Tree of Giving project has been held at the center. Nicole Snyder, assistant administrator to the executive director at BCAT, has been the chairperson for the event for six years. She and Deb Heigel, BCAT executive director, had agreed to host their own tree at the center this year.
The project this year was to gather donations for the Gateway Humane Society, and Purrfect Zeus Dog Training, who has trained both Snyder’s and Heigel’s dogs. Purrfect Zeus Dog Training is run by Rachael Lockwood, who is also a member of the K-9 Response Team based out of Clearfield County.
For the culmination of the Tree of Giving project, both members from the GHS and Lockwood were invited to the center to accept the donations. Lockwood and other members of the K-9 Response Team also gave a presentation about the team and all they offer the area.
The K-9 Response Team said they can always use extra help. Even something as simple as volunteering to hide for their dogs during a training day will help them.
“We’re always looking for new hiders,” Lockwood said. “Our dogs like looking for new people. If we hid all the time they would think ‘oh she’s lost again?’ and they won’t put in their full effort. We like to get new scents and new people for the dogs.”
Snyder said the project raised about $300 in monetary donations, as well as several gift cards and many items to benefit both organizations. The job training students at the center all made blankets to be given to both Lockwood and the GHS. Many of the ornaments made by the ceramics artists in the art department were also sold to raise money for the project.
“My passion is animals and this is just wonderful,” Snyder said after everything had been donated.
This event is also tied into the service projects the Clinical Medical Assistant and Phlebotomy and Certified Pharmacy Technician Programs are required to complete. Many of the students decided to volunteer and collect donations for other animal shelters around the area for their projects. The students created presentations to show the public the work they did for the projects along with the Tree of Giving project.