BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology held its first gallery reception of 2021 on Friday, opening the current exhibition on display, “Hopefully Tomorrow.”
This show is organized by youth and arts coordinator Liana Agnew and metals resident artist Mary Kay Palazzo. The show’s curators are artists Jeremy Diamond and Chanakarn Semachai, and features 23 artists of color in both the ceramic and metals field.
“Just like our classrooms and studio spaces, BCAT views the gallery space as a means of communication and opportunity for learning. The gallery is a vehicle to share artwork, ideas, themes, and concepts with the surrounding community and beyond,” Agnew said.
With the help of the two curators, BCAT invited the 23 artists to share their stories, experiences, and art in an area that is “vastly underrepresented.” Agnew said BCAT is excited to share this exhibition with the immediate community, as well as the world virtually to “observe and internalize the incredible artwork and statements.”
The theme of the exhibition focuses on identity, cultural diasporas, and how to navigate the melting pot everyone exists in as a collective. Agnew said artists explore how their experiences have shaped them and what they wish to share with their world through their artwork.
One of the show’s curators, Diamond, said contemporary art is often a microcosm of the way the broader society in which it exists. He said that as issues regarding race become more tense, one of the best examples of this microcosm is the underrepresentation of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) artists in contemporary art. He said they are often largely omitted from institutional narratives like academia and galleries, despite a diverse history of craft media and the key role people of color have played in the development of those media.
“Hopefully Tomorrow is an exhibition of metal and ceramic artwork that aims to showcase the continued, but often overlooked presence of people of color in contemporary craft. The artists included represent not only the continuation of a tradition of excellence within their media, but also the cutting edge thereof. Ceramicists and metalsmiths of color make massive contributions to their respective fields, and the acknowledgement of those contributions is long overdue,” Diamond said.
The show’s second curator, Semachai, said “Hopefully Tomorrow” highlights artists of color with the hope and belief that one day there will not have to be labels on artwork, artists, what they make, or where they are. People will be able to appreciate only the art itself.
“Diversity is not only dividing us but also incredibly uniting us. Most times, people will only see the downsides in differences. However, they forget there are so many great things that come from subgroups of people through those differences. It creates strong, compassionate, and united communities,” Semachai said.
Both of the curators, as well as all 23 artists and their work can be found on the BCAT website at https://www.brockwaycatart.org/hopefully-tomorrow. Statements and bios for each of the artists are available here, as well as some photos of the gallery as it is displayed at BCAT.
The center is still open by appointment only due to the coronavirus. The center can be called at 814-265-1111.
“It is our hope to promote representation, equity, diversity, inclusion, and acceptance by sharing the stories of these artists in our exhibition, Hopefully Tomorrow,” Agnew said.