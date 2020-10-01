BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology will be hosting an outdoor open house event with hands-on demonstrations for attendees to watch.
The open house will look a bit different this year than in years past, with everything being moved outdoors due to COVID-19. This event will still be a great opportunity to see what classes BCAT has to offer, and the new projects that are underway.
The open house will take place Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., with stands and demonstrations set up around the outside of the building. There will be both ceramics and metal studio demonstrations.
There will be torch firing and Raku kiln firing, where participants can glaze and take home their own pot. Raku firing is a Japanese technique where pieces are removed from the kiln while red hot and left to cool in combustible material like newspaper or sawdust.
This will also be a great time to get to meet the new resident artists at the center. The center recently welcomed two new resident artists to the center, Matt Zorn and Caleb Sykora-Bodie
The center is also still offering after-school sessions and adult classes this fall. These are being offered as both in-person or virtual.
During the open house, there will be small group tours given of the facility. Those planning to go on a tour are asked to bring a face mask and social distance while indoors.
BCAT has continued to offer art kits and videos to follow along with on their Facebook page as well, continuing the mission of inspiring creativity, even in trying times.