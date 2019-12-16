BROCKWAY — Medical students at the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology presented the community service projects they completed as part of the curriculum on Friday.
The students presented these service projects in conjunction with the conclusion of the Tree of Giving service project that was also held at BCAT on Friday. The whole day was used as a way to celebrate donations and service to the community.
According to Francey Gelfand Morelli, program development coordinator of health care and center events, the clinical medical assistant students have a 30-hour service requirement. The pharmacy technician students complete their hours in a local pharmacy, but the medical assistants can pick any organization to volunteer and donate too.
This is the first year any of the students have done public presentations of their service projects, but many of them also chose to volunteer with local animal shelters. This seemed to fit so well with the Tree of Giving that the two events were combined together.
“This has been a requirement throughout the history of the center. This has just become way more ramped up. This is the first year we have ever done a community presentation,” Morelli said. “They’re kind of concurrent community projects.”
Several of the students volunteered at places like the Gateway Humane Society, the Tri-County Animal Rescue and Orphans of the Storm. All of which are different animal rescues across several counties the center serves.
BCAT serves seven counties around the area. Morelli said she is glad to see the projects reaching to many of the different counties through their students.
“You can see that we really reached our arms out not just locally but that this was also able to reach just like a star into all the different points of contact that we embrace,” Morelli said.
Sisters Mackenzie and Darcie Atcheson chose Orphans of the Storm based in Kittanning because they adopted their dog from this shelter. The family decided to continue taking supplies to the shelter once a month since they began the service project.
Other students reached out to other organizations close to their hearts. Organizations like the Brookville Food Pantry, the Guardian Angels Shelter in Kersey, Cystic Fibrosis research were the focus of some projects. This was the second year in a row a student had chosen the Jefferson/Clearfield Suicide Prevention Walk. The whole class had shirts made to participate in the walk with the student who chose this for her project.
“Understanding regardless of your position or capabilities, you can always give, you can always serve. That’s the gift of love and service,” Morelli said. “It can just be a smile, it can just be holding the door open. It doesn’t depend on your financial capabilities, it depends on your heart and that’s a very important mission I hope the students learn here at the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology.”