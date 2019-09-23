BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT) offered a day of giveaways, art demonstrations, and family fun on Saturday during its participation in the Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day.
Museum Day is an annual event to celebrate boundless curiosity, according to organizers. This marked the 15th Museum Day since the magazine initiated the event. Museums and cultural institutions across the country provide a day of free entry to anyone with a Museum Day ticket.
From 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Museum Day was packed full of activities at BCAT. The theme this year was, “Year of Music,” to celebrate the vast musical collections and resources the Smithsonian has.
The center had plenty of art demonstrations scheduled throughout the afternoon for those who attended. Every half hour there was a different demonstration happening in either the metal or ceramics studio.
This event also served as an open house for the center. BCAT celebrated six years of serving the community through their no-cost Youth and Arts program, which began on Sept. 16 for this school year.
The center welcomed students and families to see what opportunities BCAT has to offer.
Connor Carnahan and Zane McFadden went to the Museum Day together to see the facility before they participate in the upcoming tween art class.
McFadden’s parents agreed they took advantage of the day to let the children see what the place is like ahead of time. They also said the children were really interested in the metal folding demonstration done by Melissa Lovingood.
The demonstrations in ceramics and metals were free for the public. Individuals had the chance to create art and gain insights from the current resident artists and teachers on staff. There were demonstrations on throwing on a pottery wheel, fold forming with metal, and creating clay instruments. Children also got to paint small clay instruments once they were made.
Refreshments were provided by local vendors and the patio was turned into a grill station. There were also caricatures being done by Megan Bish, an independent artist brought to the center for the day.