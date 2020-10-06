BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology held an outdoor open house over the weekend to show the public what the studio has to offer while taking some extra precautions with COVID-19.
The metals and ceramic artists brought their equipment to the front of the building to give demonstrations and hands-on projects to the public. The studio has opened up, and is holding a modified after-school program.
“We had like over 50 people come through today. It was a good turnout and we had a couple high school students come down that are interested in the program, so I think it was good for them to see the studios and talk to some of us. I think it went pretty well today,” said Liana Agnew, the youth and arts coordinator.
Metals instructor Melissa Lovingood was helping people make small enamel pendants to be put on necklaces. The project involved torch firing to melt down the decorative pieces of enamel placed on the base.
Metalwork artist Mary Kay Palazzio was working on forming some pieces of sheet metal into cups and bowls.
“It’s a slow process, but it’s really kind of gratifying,” Palazzio said.
Ceramic artist Caleb Sykora-Bodie spent the day giving demonstrations on a throwing wheel. Bodie is one of the new resident ceramic artists at the center, helping to teach the after school and tween programs at the center.
“People could still come through the building. Normally we’re demoing in our studios and have activities, but this had to be a little different,” Agnew said.
Matt Zorn, the second new resident ceramic artist could be found around the back of the building with other artists using the Raku firing technique. The artist had several pre-made ceramic pieces like cups and bowls.
The public could pick one to add glaze to, and join in the process of Raku firing. The pieces were placed into a kiln outside for a period, before transitioning to buckets filled with smoldering wood chips. Some fresh chips were added on top of the pieces before a lid was placed on them.
“Normally we try to fire the Raku kiln because it’s such a fun, interactive thing for people to do. I’m glad we could still do that at least since it’s outside,” Agnew said.
Agnew said their after-school courses have been a bit slower this year, but signups are starting to pick up now. The program is only held three days a week in person; Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Tuesday and Thursday the center is offering virtual after school programs.
“That’s just our plan for the fall right now. We might adapt as we need to depending on what happens either way,” Agnew said.