BROCKWAY — Summer classes are coming to a close at the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology, and planning has begun for the fall classes that are to be offered.
Metalwork instructor Melissa Lovingood is already making plans for what she will teach her students next. The center tries to have a metals class every eight weeks. Since this summer’s is just coming to an end, the next class will be held sometime in October.
Lovingood has been teacher at BCAT since last March. She said she has been in many workshops, and the metals shop in BCAT is one of the most well equipped she’s ever been in.
Lovingood is already planning out what she will do with her October metals class. She said she wants to start with how to make animal forms out of metal. Lovingood explained this is a simple process that will help the students get used to shaping metal. She is planning on the students bringing in images of an animal, and then learning how to make them dimensionally. She is always open to whatever her students would like to learn, though, she said.
“I think of it a little like art therapy by just helping them make what they want to make,” Lovingood said.
She will also be having a one-day workshop sometime in September to allow students a day to learn some basics of metal work. Lovingood is hoping to work with putting imagery on enamel during this workshop.
The metal classes at BCAT often start with very simple creations, like rings, bracelets, bookmarks, or keychains. Lovingood works to make sure her classes appeal to both boys and girls. As they work on these easy projects they learn how to shape and cut metal, slowly building their skills. From there they move into more specific projects.
“There’s always going to be a cool thing out there that they’re going to bring in and say, ‘I want to make this,’” Lovingood said.
She welcomes her students bringing in projects they would like to try, because no matter what, the class will be learning a new skill to make it. Lovingood is relaxed with how she runs her classes, wanting her students to feel like they have a space to decompress from the rest of life.
“A lot of what we do as teachers here is support and mentorship... Some of these kids are bullied, and they can come here and make friends,” Lovingood said.
She went on to talk about the field trips they take with their classes to places like the Frank Lloyd Wright house, Fallingwater. She said many of the students might have never left the area before, so they teach them through experiences as well. The teachers at BCAT take them to see new things, and get outside their norm to get an education beyond just art.
An official schedule of the upcoming fall classes will be released once it has been finalized for the center.