BROCKWAY — In fall of 2018, Emily Tarner of South Bend, Indiana joined the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology as an artist in residence in the ceramics program. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts, and minor in Art History from Indiana University and specializes in sculpture and glaze work.
For the past two years, Tarner has worked as a resident artist at the center, teaching in the after-school program, as well as the art after dark adult classes and workshops, and tween programming. Tarner has contributed to various BCAT community projects such as the Noah’s Ark Garden at DCC and Rovers mural at the Brockway High School.
Last month Tarner concluded her residency with a solo exhibition, Woebegone Garden. The show featured large scale, brightly colored sculptures which included mixed media such as felt and yarn. The gallery space was transformed as the installation featured brightly painted walls, as well as sand and unfired clay settings for the fired sculptures.
A private reception was held on Aug. 29 with BCAT staff to celebrate Tarner’s artwork and the end of her residency. After taking down her show, she departed from Brockway, beginning her journey to San Francisco, CA to begin a new career and life with her fiancé, Jasleen Singh. Tarner will be greatly missed by the staff and her friends at BCAT but they are excited to see what she does next.
For images of Woebegone Garden and to learn more about BCAT and ongoing classes, please visit www.facebook.com/BrockwayCAT.