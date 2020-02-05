BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology student show bridges the gap between the range of students and mediums offered at the center.
BCAT offers classes to people of all age groups and skill levels, so to display all of their work in one student show helps to break down some of those invisible barriers. The show included metal work, ceramics; both thrown and hand sculpted, and even a few paintings from the last painting class.
The show was curated by ceramics instructor Emily Tarner, who is in her second year of residency with the center. Tarner was also the juror of the show, awarding prizes for each of the three age groups.
“Everyone was a lot of help,” Tarner said. “All of us worked together really well, I think... it was a full group effort.”
Artwork was divided by age group; ‘tween, high schooler, and adult students. Prizes were award for first through third place, and best of show. The ‘tween classes are a new addition to the center this year, and have been well received by communities.
The Bruno family was particularly excited about the show because they all take classes at the center. It started when Jalyn Bruno joined one of the classes at the center about two and half years ago. She enjoys art and finds it calming.
About a year later, her oldest son Caleb starting taking the high school classes at the center. Finally her two ‘tween sons joined classes as well, and all began to “get messy” in the ceramics studio.
“It’s nice for them, they definitely really like to make things and get messy. It’s a great way for them to focus their energy and be creative,” Jalyn Bruno said.
The two youngest Bruno children both won awards for their artwork in the show. Evan won best of show and Micah won second place, both in the ‘tween category. The family got to enjoy the exhibition together and see all of their work displayed.