BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology will conclude its Tree of Service project Friday.
BCAT will invite the Clearfield County K-9 Response Team to the center to present a demonstration of its skills. The team will be led by Rachel Lockwood, who is a member of the team and owner of the Purrfect Zeus Dog Training.
Purrfect Zeus Dog Training and the Gateway Humane Society are the organizations for which BCAT has been collecting items and money.
Students from the Clinical Medical Assistant and Phlebotomy and Certified Pharmacy Technician programs will also be giving their own donations. The students will also be giving presentations on independent community service projects they completed.
Many of the students chose to volunteer at local animal shelters for project hours. They will be talking about the experiences they had, and why the animal shelters are important to them.
The center will be open to the public all day to bring last minute donations in and participate in the demonstrations. The day will also result in the two organizations receiving all the donations the center has collected over the weeks the service project has been running.