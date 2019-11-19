BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology has begun its Tree of Giving service project for this year to benefit The Gateway Humane Society and Purrfect Zeus Dog Training.
This is an annual project in which BCAT participates, but this is the first year the project is being held at the center. Nicole Snyder, the assistant administrator to the executive director, has been the chairperson of the Tree of Giving for six years.
“I’m a huge animal lover, and huge animal activist,” Snyder said. “Please remember to adopt, don’t shop.”
Donations can be dropped off at BCAT Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Dec. 13. The center will be closed From Nov. 26 to Dec. 3 for Thanksgiving, and will not be open to donations.
Snyder reached out to Holly Mancuso at The Gateway Humane Society for a list of items they could collect for the shelter. Some of the items they are collecting are cat litter, Purina Complete cat food, Pedigree dog food, blankets, and gift cards. A full list of the items can be found on the BCAT Facebook page.
Rachael Lockwood, owner of Purrfect Zeus Dog Training, had trained BCAT Executive Director Deb Heigel’s dog, and Snyder’s dogs.
“I had reached out to Rachael about training my dogs, and she came to my house three times and my dogs are totally different dogs now,” Snyder said.
Lockwood also has three of her own dogs who are trained and part of the Clearfield K-9 Response team based out of Clearfield. This is a non-profit organization with 16 dogs on the team who preform search and rescue, cadaver search, and some who do police work.
Being part of the K-9 Response Team means Lockwood has specific items her dogs need since they are trained for rescue. She will be bringing her dogs to BCAT on Dec. 13 for a presentation on her mission through training dogs. Some of the items being collected for Purrfect Zeus Dog Training are 4health dog food, non-poultry treats, cooling mats for the summer, and leather leashes.
Liana Agnew, youth and arts coordinator, is the co-chair of the event this year. She also has the artists making homemade ceramic and metal ornaments that will be for sale during the Artisans Market on Dec. 6. All proceeds from the ornament sales will be donated to Purrfect Zeus Dog Training and The Gateway Humane Society.
“This is a project I’m happy to work on for the betterment of the animals in our local area,” Agnew said.
BCAT shuts down for a snow day if Brockway School is closed, or if two other local districts close for the day. In the event of a snow day on Dec. 13 the presentation will be rescheduled for Dec. 18.
“I would like to thank the entire BCAT art department and our job training instructors for their time and patience in working with me in this project,” Snyder said.