BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology began holding tween pottery classes just this year, and have seen success with the program.
The after-school ceramics class offered at BCAT is for high school students, so there was a need for something for the younger children. The first two classes offered this year were longer classes, held over several days so the children got to participate in every step of the process.
The more recent classes have been single day workshops that focused on throwing or sculpting with the clay. In some of the previous classes, the children have made animal planters and whistles.
With the single day class, the students throw four or five small pieces, then pick colors for their glaze. The teachers finish the pieces with glaze and fire them for the children to pick up at a later time.
The BCAT had three resident ceramic artists, which is the most they’ve ever had at one time. This opened more opportunities to have classes when the teachers had time from their after-school teaching, and adult classes.
The two current resident ceramic artists, Emily Tarner and Lilli Helling, were the teachers for the class held over the weekend. Helling will be finishing up her year of residency and leaving at the end of the year, and Tarner will be staying on for a second year.
Tarner said she has seen many of the same children return for repeat classes over this past year. The classes are not scheduled regularly. They can only be held when there is time between the other classes, so they don’t have a set schedule. They sent postcards to everyone on their mailing list, and post to their Facebook when they have time for a tween class.
“I want to keep doing kids’ classes. Our kids’ classes always fill up fast when we have them,” Tarner said.
Helling explained that part of the mission at BCAT is to have top of the line equipment and for the children to have a safe, clean environment in which to learn.
“I have never worked in such a clean studio before with such nice equipment,” Helling said.
The two teachers explained how great an asset the center is to the children in the surrounding area, and to themselves as artists. Some of the children they had in tween classes are already asking when they can join the after-school classes.