DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at its most recent meeting, approved retaining Beard Legal Group as solicitor for the district effective July 1 through June 30, 2022.
According to the fee proposal, the district will pay attorneys, including partners and associates, at the same hourly rates which are $165 per hour for general school-related work, labor, negotiations, special education and litigation matters.
There is a travel rate of $100 per hour for the solicitor to attend board meetings. There is no yearly retainer required.
In other action, the board:
- Approved the purchase of 850 Acer c722 Chromebooks from Computer Support and Associates in the amount of $232,475; $199,750 of this purchase will be submitted to the Emergency Connectivity Fund for reimbursement.
- Awarded the 2021-22 custodial/maintenance supply bids to the following lowest bidders meeting specifications: Clearfield Wholesale Paper, $5,697.60; Janitors Supply Inc., $11,099.24; DeSantis Janitorial Supply, $7,935.75.
- Approved the memorandum of understanding between the district and school physicians; and approved the addition of Christopher Varacallo to the list of school physicians, effective July 1.
- Approved the cooperative agreement between the district and Mount Aloysius College for dual enrollment for the 2021-22 school year.
- Approved the IUP and clinician preparation field experience agreement between Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the district to provide students with field experience opportunities.
- Approved an agreement between the parents of a middle school student and the district and authorize the board president to execute the necessary paperwork to effectuate the same.
- Approved the memorandum of agreement between the district and the DuBois Area Custodial, Maintenance and Cafeteria Education Support Professional Association to resolve a grievance.
Under items of information included in the agenda, it was noted that the following individuals reached tenure for completing three consecutive years of satisfactory service: Hannah Bardo, Kyle Bish, Holly Boyles, Nicholas Kloszewski, Deidre Smith and Kaytie Straw.