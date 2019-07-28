The traditional Beautiful Baby Contest at the Elk County Fair will return from Tuesday, Aug. 6 through Saturday, Aug. 10, with the Baby Parade taking place Saturday in Exhibit Hall #2 at 5 p.m.
- Registrants must be an Elk County resident to enter the contest.
- The photograph must not be larger than 3-by-5 inches.
- The baby must be under 2 years of age as of Aug. 1 of 2019.
- Previous first-place winners are ineligible to enter.
- The parents’ names, baby names, birthdate, address and telephone number must be included on the back of the photograph.
- The photograph must be mailed to: Beautiful Baby Contest, c/o Elk County Fair, PO Box 255, Kersey, PA 15846.
- The photo and information may also be brought to the grounds the day of registration, which is Sunday, Aug. 4.
Ribbons will be given out to babies in four categories:
- Best fancy dressed boy/girl
- Best country farm outfit boy/girl
- Biggest smile
- Best decorated stroller or wagon
During the week of the fair, the public will vote for the cutest baby by donating money into cans on display. The most beautiful baby will be announced at 6 p.m. on the George A. Swanson Memorial Stage Saturday. The winner must be present.