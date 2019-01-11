BROCKWAY — After working together for years, three friends — Elizabeth Powell, Christy Serafini and Ashley Krajweski — have started their own full-service salon, “Beauty and Beyond,” located off Route 219 in Brockway.
One of the most enjoyable parts of the salon, for Powell, is where it’s located. The “Beauty and Beyond” business was created by adding on to her family’s business, Fremer’s Market.
Just as Powell feels comfortable and at home in the new salon, that’s how the trio want their customers to feel as well. They welcome everyone to come for a visit and relax or chat in an easygoing environment while they make them feel and look beautiful.
“We all have worked together for a while and we just really enjoyed each other’s company,” said Powell. “We decided that we wanted become a team together and just go for it. We figured it would be easier to do together rather than try and run a business by ourselves.”
Powell has been doing hair and nails for eight years, while Serafini has been a hairstylist for 14 years and Krajweski for about four years.
Some the services offered are women’s, men’s and children’s haircuts, dimensional coloring, pedicures, manicures, perms and waxing.
They each wanted the salon to be not just hair, but full-service, including pedicures and manicures, said Serafini. And it’s always important for them to keep prices affordable and welcoming.
The salon is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. They are also willing to accommodate clients that need other times if their clients need it.
For more information, visit the “Beauty and Beyond” Salon Facebook page.
