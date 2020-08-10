DuBOIS — Beaver damage control efforts appear to be a success in Sandy Township, according to a resident.
Bob Wilson, at last week’s supervisors’ meeting, expressed appreciation to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, the supervisors and the road crew for the recent follow-up work that was done on his road, David Reed Road.
“We recently had beaver dam issues and water impeding onto the township road, and the work that was performed was professional, the pre-work, the work during, and the follow-up work by the township,” said Wilson.
Wilson said he believes the problem has been solved.
“As a side note, your individual that came out there to do the work, just want to acknowledge him as a professional,” said Wilson. “He came to every neighbor in that community and spoke professionally, just to inform us and keep us informed about the progress of his work that he was doing there. But bottom line, thank you to all, I appreciate that.”
In early July, the township entered into a contractual agreement with a water-born rodent removal company, which started trapping beavers on David Reed and Yale roads.
The beavers were building dams in various locations and causing flooding of the roadways, Arbaugh said in a previously published Courier Express article. The flooding can damage the roadway and cause vehicle accidents.
The beavers were trapped and removed from the area.