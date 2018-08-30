DuBOIS — The City of DuBois has announced the bridge on Beaver Drive over McCracken Run will be closed to all traffic due to bridge repair beginning Monday, Sept. 10, at 7 a.m., according to Bobbie Shaffer, administrative assistant.
All traffic will need to use an alternate route, she said. A detour route will be posted.
Beaver Drive will be open from Division Street to Tractor Supply and will be open on the other side of the bridge from Shaffer Road to Timberland Federal Credit Union and Stoltz Hyundai.
The bridge is expected to reopen Nov. 16.
