The sidewalk project on Beaver Drive is about 70 percent complete, according to DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
Although the city would have liked to have seen the project completed before school started, Suplizio said he was pleased the weather held off as much as it did, allowing the project to be as nearly complete as it is.
The project, which began in May, started on the north side of Beaver Drive by the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and continues toward the DuBois Mall to McCracken Run Creek. At that point, it starts across the road and continues down the right side of the road until it reaches Shaffer Road.
The project also includes three bus pull-offs.
The city secured a $600,000 grant to create the sidewalks on Beaver Drive from Division Street to Shaffer Road. Suplizio credited City of DuBois staff, particularly Director of Redevelopment Joe Mitchell and Engineer Chris Nasuti, for obtaining the state grant through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.
“None of the costs will be coming out of city tax dollars,” said Suplizio.
“We’re pleased to be working with PennDOT (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation), North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, in addition to Francis J. Palo Inc., who was awarded the bid for the project,” said Suplizio.
“We just want to caution the motorists to continue to please take it easy when you’re on Beaver Drive,” he said. “Respect the workers there that still have a lot more work to be do. We just want to make sure that safety’s first.”
“We’re very excited about this project. A lot of people walk on Beaver Drive and discover there’s nowhere to walk. We think this is a great enhancement,” said Suplizio.
He said traffic delays have been minimal. No roads have been closed during the project.