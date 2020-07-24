DuBOIS — Clearfield County Fair Queen Becca Liddle and her lamb, Basil, have been bringing joy to Christ the King Manor residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Liddle, crowned queen in 2019, said a lamb is donated to the winner each year. Liddle is expected to raise her and show her at the livestock show, which is still taking place this year, at the Clearfield County fairgrounds.
Liddle, who lives near Christ the King Manor in DuBois, said she takes Basil on a couple of walks each day.
“She sees people and walks right up to them,” she said.
She never expected to have a sheep, Liddle says, let alone fall in love with one. Basil follows her around and can even walk without her leash, carrying it in her mouth as she does so.
“I knew nothing about lambs,” she said. “But, she acts like a puppy.”
Basil, 4 months old, stays in a pen in Liddle’s backyard. At first, she and her family were skeptical to have such a unique pet, but now, the family loves her.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, residents have been coming out and visiting with Basil through the fence at the facility. One resident told Liddle they hadn’t had a visitor in four months.
“People at the Manor wait for her,” Liddle said. “They can’t have a lot of visitors right now. They get so excited to see her.”
A lamb is a unique animal, too, that people don’t come across often. Walking her attracts a lot of attention, Liddle says. She will be walking Basil down the road and cars will stop and ask, “Is that a sheep?”
Liddle is hoping someone will purchase Basil to either breed her or keep her as a pet, if she doesn’t end up keeping her herself. She is also well behaved, and gets along with other pets, like Liddle’s three dogs.
Basil was just sheered, and her wool will be utilized through a spinner in Punxsutawney, Liddle said. She is also very entertaining — Liddle takes videos of her running, leaping and kicking her legs.
“The best thing I could ever bring through my reign is her,” Liddle said.
Seeing the residents’ and staff’s faces light up makes Liddle realize how much Basil’s visits really mean to them, she says.
“I’m glad I can bring some light to a dark situation, and to the residents,” Liddle said.