FALLS CREEK — The cold, snowy weather didn’t keep a crowd away from Beechwoods Cemetery for Wreaths Across America this year as many gathered to help spread the wreaths to honor veterans.
Adults and children alike were dressed in snow boots and pants to wade through the deep snow between the gravestones in Falls Creek. Marilyn Tully thanked Washington Township for helping them clear the snow from the cemetery roads. Many people even brought their own shovels with them to dig out around the gravestones for placing the wreaths.
“Most of you that have been here before know that every year is an adventure as we never know what the weather will bring us, but this year is definitely one for the record brooks with bringing at least a foot of snow,” Tully said. “Plus dealing with a pandemic, that’s been a real trial and a treat too.”
Marilyn and Jack Tully held a short ceremony at the cemetery chapel, reminding everyone to say the names of those they place wreaths on to help remember them.
“It’s important that when you place the wreath, you want to make sure you read their name. Look at the name that you’re laying that wreath for. Some of these are really old, some of them may no longer have any family anymore, so you may be the only person who visits that grave this whole year,” Tully said. “It’s a small act that goes a long way in keeping the memory of our veterans alive because there is a saying that a person does die twice; when they take their final breath and later the last time their name is ever spoken.”
The theme of this year’s event was “Be an American worth fighting for.” This theme comes from the keynote address made by Staff Sgt. Daniel Strong during the 2018 escort of wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery. Staff Sgt. Strong lost 18 Marines during his service, and each impacted him differently as he witnessed their sacrifice.
“Be an American worth the sacrifice in your daily operations and in how you deal with one another and how you live your lives. Those young men and women who are in Arlington National Cemetery and other cemeteries, they earned the right for you to be an American worth fighting for...Each of them are playing their part so that we too can play ours here at home by being active in our communities,” Tully quoted Staff Sgt. Strong.
This year there were about 2,500 participating locations, and about 2.2 million wreaths placed on veterans’ graves. Tully said she read that about 490 new locations were added this year.
They also had special guests from each branch of the military and a Gold Star mother who helped place the wreaths to honor each branch of the military during the ceremony.
Sgt. Mike White and Sgt. Dave Gralla placed the wreath for the Army; Cpt. David Koehler and Ret. Master Sgt. John Friz placed a wreath for the Air Force; Daryl Almendarez and Barry Abbott, both Sons of the American Legion of DuBois post, placed a wreath for the Coast Guard and Merchant Marines; Gold Star Mother Karen Perry of Lance Cpl. Josh Martino and Sgt. Jeff Caruso placed a wreath for the Marine Corps; World War II veteran Seaman 1st Class Wilfred “Bud” Neubert and past State Commander Richard Cocciniglio placed a wreath for the Navy; First Class Runners Mate Dan Edwards placed a wreath in honor of those whose last known status was either prisoner of war or missing in action.
Following the ceremony, Tully reminded everyone that there should be just enough wreaths to place on all the veterans’ graves. The boxes of wreaths were staged around the cemetery making it easy to find wreaths from any section. The Tullys asked that any extra wreaths be brought back to the chapel at the end of the placing so they can do a walkthrough later.
“If you’d bring the extras up here, because over the next few days we will walk through the cemetery, and you can rest assured if we missed anybody we’re going to find them and make sure they get a wreath,” Tully said.
Tully ended the ceremony by thanking everyone for coming out to help place the wreaths, everyone who made donations, Bob Cooper of Cooper Farm Market for being the drop site for the wreaths, and the Beechwoods Cemetery Association for allowing the event to take place.
“One or two people just don’t do this. We all do it,” she said. “Thank you very, very much for coming today, now get out there and start digging.”
Next year’s ceremony and event will take place on Dec. 18.