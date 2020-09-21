FALLS CREEK — The Child Evangelism Fellowship’s second annual golf scramble fundraiser at Beechwood’s Golf Course will benefit children’s ministry and outreach.
The event, scheduled for Oct. 3 at 9 a.m., with registration at 8 a.m., is typically held in June but had to be postponed, said David Dunmire.
The evangelistic group focuses on children’s ministries, including after-school programs, much of which will be done at smaller locations or virtually this year, Dunmire said.
Clubs are located at places like Brookville and Punxsutawney area schools, he said, with about 80-90 children who would stay after school for games, songs, Bible lessons and treats.
CEF covers Jefferson, Elk and Clearfield counties, Dunmire said, and has for more than 50 years.
“It has blossomed in the past 10 years, more effectively with larger clubs,” he said.
There are also summer ministries, five-day clubs at people’s homes, churches and community centers, Dunmire says.
CEF will also host its fall banquet in November this year at the Bellamauro Social Hall in Reynoldsville.
“The ministry is continuing, even in spite of COVID-19,” Dunmore said. “We are still pressing forward.”
The needs of the group have changed, he added, since teachers have had to rely on smart TVs and computers, making things a little more costly.
Sessions will include smaller after-school groups that will be started later in the year, Dunmire said.
Those interested can contact the office in Punxsutawney at 814-938-9206 or email CEF@jefferson/elk.org.