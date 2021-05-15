BEECHWOODS — Ridgway native Kathy Myers wrote her first book, “Historic Tales of the Pennsylvania Wilds,” exploring family ties and important history relative to the region.
Myers, now retired and residing in Beechwoods, was previously the marketing director at Elk County General Hospital of Ridgway and prior owner of Area Abstracting and Filing Service, according to her “About the Author” bio.
Recently, Myers has been writing for the Watershed Journal, she said, and has been published in the international Mayflower Quarterly, where she wrote three “Women of the Mayflower” pieces.
Myers, a direct descendant of a Mayflower passenger and seventh generation of her family to live in the PA Wilds, combined her passion for genealogy, history and writing into her first paperback piece. She combed through articles on historical websites, spending much time researching her family ties that lead back to the area. One in particular is Benezette, she said, where her grandmother – a Winslow – resided.
Myers and her husband and high school sweetheart, John, have also traveled the world, as he worked in international sales, visiting places like Asia, Israel, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The two started doing family history while traveling, she said, going to England where the Winslow family originated.
“Much of this stems from my background,” she said. “It’s important to know who we are and what they went through.”
The PA Wilds, known for its scenery of streams, rivers, state parks and national forests, also contains important American history, including the 40-year conflict between Native Americans and colonists and a young George Washington, according to a news release about the book.
Myres said the book is currently available on Amazon, Walmart and Barnes & Noble, as well as online at Target and Books-a-Million. It will also be available at the Brockway and DuBois historical societies, as well as Cliffe’s Pharmacy in Ridgway.
According to her bio, Myers was often involved in historical organizations, serving as membership chairwoman and assistant to the historian for the Society of Mayflower Descendants and was regent of the DuBois-Susquehanna Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Currently, she also is a member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants, governor of Winslow Heritage Society and member of DuBois Area and Jefferson County historical societies.
The book will educate people about the history of the region and its people, she said, as well as display an appreciation for the hardships they went through.
The cover of the book features a recent photo taken at Sinnemahoning Creek by Paul Staniszewski, a photographer who resides in Troutville. In addition, the book also includes two sketches created by a DuBois Area High School art student.
The back cover displays William Penn’s treaty of friendship with the Indians, as well as a statue of Mary Jamison, a famous Indian captive. A map of the state of Pennsylvania inside also shows there were many Indian paths through local areas like Clearfield and Punxsutawney, said Myers.
Myers will be hosting a book signing at the Brockway Area Historical Society at 7 p.m. May 27, the DuBois Area Historical Society at 11 a.m. on June 5 and the Elk County Historical Society during its Strawberry Festival June 18. More signings are being finalized.