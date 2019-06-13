ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Rotary Club’s traditional beef sale is right around the corner.
For $4 per sandwich, the sale will be held June 21 from 10:30 a.m. until sell out at the Project Gifts for Elk County location at 211 Depot Street.
Secretary Vern Kreckel and 35-year club member Bob Roberts said the club will generally sell 1,650 sandwiches that day. It’s become something people look forward to, and the money goes back into the community.
“People know that it happens once a year, and they plan on it,” they said.
It takes many volunteers to stage the sale. It is the club’s largest fundraiser, Kreckel and Roberts said.
Aside from the $4 sandwiches, club members also cater to local businesses or companies who would like to order in bulk, Roberts and Kreckel said, putting together large amounts of beef ahead of time.
Downtown St. Marys allows the SMRC to create its own lane on Depot Street for a drive/walk through for beef sale customers.
The beef sale is a community effort, Roberts said. Youth attend to volunteer and local businesses contribute to the cost of beef.
“We try to make it so everyone can participate,” Roberts said.
All beef sale proceeds benefit the club and all its community efforts.