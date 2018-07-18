DuBOIS — Beer cans. Those were among the evidence collected at the scenes of a series of arsons which occurred in a residential area of Sandy Township between Feb. 16 and May 30, according to township police officer Travis Goodman, one of the investigators looking into the crime.
During an interview with the Courier Express Monday, Goodman said there were several things that broke the case and led to the arrest of Brady Dillon Michael Burkett, 23, of 32 TimetoBid Road, DuBois.
“We actually collected some evidence at the scene that took us back to the residence of this gentleman, some beer cans that were found down by the last trailer fire,” Goodman said. “They were also located inside a trash can.”
“We also had cameras set up in the general area, where we observed him exit his trailer, and walk to the trailer in question,” said Goodman. “Soon after, he walks back to his trailer. You can see the fire begin inside the trailer.”
Next, investigators just started putting pieces together.
“From that point, and where this gentleman lived, all these fires, he was centrally located between where all these fires originated. They were all around his house,” Goodman said. “We couldn’t figure out why we could never catch anybody, because we were there within minutes every time at most. And he was back to his house within seconds. That’s why nobody... it was the middle of the night, or late at night, nobody was up and about. No one was home.”
The last night — the last fire — was the night investigators caught Burkett on camera.
“Then we found his beer cans and Sgt. Rod Fairman, actually, we were up talking to him, and they didn’t even know at that point in time, they were just up talking to him. Because he’d actually called a couple of these fires in,” said Goodman.
He said they spoke to Burkett often because they knew he lived there and he was always there at the house.
“And while they were talking to him, they saw these beer cans, so, we started putting pieces together at that point,” Goodman said. “And then the video came out and we convened the next morning and brought him in for an interview. Then he ended up, after several hours of speaking, he confessed to the last fire. And then he confessed to the other six fires, shortly afterwards. So I filed the appropriate charges.”
Friday, Burkett’s preliminary hearing was held before District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois. those charges. In total, he was charged with 19 counts of arson, one count of aggravated arson, 12 counts of reckless burning, seven counts of risking a catastrophe, seven counts of recklessly endangering another person, six counts of burglary, and related summaries. Following the hearing, three of the burglary charges were dismissed but all of the other charges were held over to Clearfield County Court to be heard in the Court of Common Pleas.
The charges are the result of Sandy Township police and fire departments being called to mobile home fires and a shed fire at 19 Timetobid Road on Feb. 16, March 30, April 11, 27 Timetobid Road on Feb. 16, 31 Timetobid Road on May 30, 120 Judge Road on April 18 and 27 Phillips Creek Road on May 1 in Sandy Township.
Burkett remains in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.