ST. MARYS — For caterer Ben Samick of St. Marys, Samick’s Garage is much more than just a building with his last name on it — it is years of family history and a longtime dream he has fulfilled.
Samick started “Just Ben Catering” in 2012 when he was 18. He had always enjoyed cooking, working with his uncle and area chef Ricky Buerk. Since then, he has grown to cater hundreds of events a year.
Samick’s Garage restaurant on Forestview Road began with a kitchen for food service in 2011, Samick said. In 2017, he began offering fish fries through a drive-thru, and officially opened a dine-in business in July, 2019. The facility can also be rented for special occasions.
“Since I was a kid, I knew I wanted to keep this in the family,” he said.
Samick’s grandfather, Leo, operated an excavating business in the 1950s, later passing on the tradition to his sons. The building off of South Michael Road was formerly Samick Brothers Excavating, started by Howard and Kenny Samick in 1960.
The restaurant and catering service has been a full-fledged family effort, Samick says, with his mother, Diane, father, Kurt and sister, Rachel, helping each step of the way. A mural of an “in-memory of” excavator covers the inside of the restaurant wall, with stones featuring each of the late Samick’s names.
The mural on the wall reminds the Samicks how far they have come, and of those who would be very proud of them, Samick and his mother said.
Samick said his primary focus is catering, but he enjoys offering things unique to the area, such as drive-thru specials throughout the week and homemade creations like pigs in a blanket, stuffed-chicken breast or pork chops, ribs and meatloaf. Samick’s Garage also hosts community events, such as a Women’s Wine and Wellness even in January and Valentine’s Day happening in February.
Besides carrying on family tradition, it’s all about the atmosphere, Samick says. People enjoy the open garage door and outdoor seating when the weather is warm, and supporting a locally-owned business run by family.
To learn more, visit Samick’s Garage on Facebook or call 814-245-2453.