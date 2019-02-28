WILCOX — Preliminary work for repairs along Bendigo Road in Elk County got under way Feb. 26 with guide rail removal.
Additional roadway closure barriers were placed yesterday, with excavation for the repair set to start today.
Crews will be working to excavate the slide area and stabilize it with rockfill material. PennDOT expects the work to take about three weeks.
While repairs are taking place, the closure and detour for Bendigo Road will remain in effect. No through traffic will be allowed in the closed section. Area residents will be able to access their homes from either end of Bendigo Road but they will not be able to travel through the closed section.
If work progress allows, PennDOT will open the roadway under a lane restriction condition in early March. Updated information on changes to the roadway condition will be issued as necessary.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has authorized emergency work for slide repairs and is partnering with Bencor Global Incorporated and Seneca Resources to fully fund the project. Without the partnership, repairs to Bendigo Road would have been delayed until the summer.
HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this emergency job.
