BIG RUN — A benefit dinner will be held for 6-year-old Lyndsay Fox at the Big Run War Memorial on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fox was recently diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis, a rare form of cancer that most commonly affects the skin and bones, but can affect any organ in the body.
The dinner will be meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn and green beans, salad, a dinner roll, and desert. Dinner donations will be $8 or $5 for those 10 years old and under. Takeout meals will be available for those who need to eat on the run. There will also be basket raffles and 50/50 drawings at 4 p.m.
LCH is a disorder that results in the body’s making too many dendritic cells, which play a role in the body’s immune system. When the cells build up they cause tumors that disrupt the normal function of tissue in the body.
Lyndsay is described by those close to her as a spunky, sassy 6-year-old girl. She enjoys crafts, swimming, playing with her dog Penelope, and shopping. Tisha Wachob, a close family friend helping to put together the benefit dinner, said Lyndsay’s family has been handling the situation well, considering everything, over the past two months.
“Their focus is making sure Lyndsay is happy and showing her love and support,” Wachob said.
The Fox family got a working diagnosis on May 29, but had it confirmed on June 26 by a lung biopsy. Lyndsay began chemotherapy treatments on July 19, and will continue to go weekly to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for the treatments for at least the next year. She also has to take daily steroids.
It started with neck pain at the beginning of May, which brought Lyndsay to her family physician. The doctor ordered an X-ray, and immediately had her taken to Children’s hospital. The X-ray showed she has lesions on her skull, in her cervical spine, and lungs. She had to have a chest tube in for more than a week, and then had to have neck stabilization surgery with the placement of a halo to support her head. The port for her chemo treatments was placed at the same time.
Lyndsay has to wear the halo for about eight weeks, and will have it removed on Aug. 29. She then will be placed in a hard neck brace, and will attend therapy to strengthen her neck muscles. She will also be undergoing scans to ensure the treatment is working.
“I would also like thank everyone who has donated or helped in any way to this point. No words could ever express how much we appreciate every one of you,” Wachob said.
She added the dinner wouldn’t be possible without Josh Wachob, Pam Wachob, Robin McKee, Brenda Shumaker, Josie McElwain, Natasha Thomson, and Cheryl Minich. If anyone would like to donate, but can’t attend the benefit, they should contact Tisha Wachob at 814-952-2863.