BROOKVILLE – A benefit dinner Saturday at the Heritage House in Brookville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will benefit the family of Frances (Komonczi) Magill.
The benefit, a spaghetti dinner with a Chinese auction and 50/50 raffle, is intended to help meet expenses associated with Magill’s funeral.
Magill was very ill, and died near the end of July. She had a life insurance policy she believed would cover her funeral costs, but it did not cover all the expenses.
“Whenever she went to the nursing home, her insurance covered it until she started hospice. Then her insurance went to hospice, and coverage for the nursing home wasn’t there anymore,” Louise Winters, an organizer of the dinner explained.
The dinner will be to help the family pay medical expenses and the balance of the money owed the funeral home. The family still owed a bit more than $2,000 in funeral costs, and has remaining costs with the nursing home in which Magill was staying.
Tickets for the dinner will be $8 for adults, $4 for 5-10 year-olds and 4 and under may eat free of charge. Tickets can be purchased at the Heritage House in Brookville. Take-out meals will be available as well.