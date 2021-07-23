BROOKVILLE — A benefit dinner is being held for Zane Zents of Brookville, who was diagnosed with cancer last June and is currently undergoing extensive and specialized treatment.
The dinner will be July 30 at 4 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. It will be a picnic-style dinner for $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 years old and under. There will also be a basket auction, bake sale, and 50/50 during the meal. Tickets for the dinner are only being sold at the door.
There will be hotdogs and hamburgers, pulled barbecue pork sandwiches, potato salad, macaroni salad, pasta salad, baked beans, a dessert, and a drink.
“Zane is no longer able to work. Cancer is something that is never planned for, and it has taken so much from us already. We are kindly asking for donations for a Chinese auction, food donations, or even a helping hand to help make this event possible. We sincerely appreciate any help or donation that is available,” Jackie Zents, Zane’s wife, said.
A piece of astroturf from the former Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh was also donated to the Zents to be auctioned off for the benefit. This donation is being auctioned off by sealed envelope bids separately from the rest of the silent auction.
Bids for this item can be mailed to 366 Hughey Road, Brookville PA, 15825, or submitted while attending the benefit dinner. The bids will be opened following the dinner, and the highest bid will win, but the winner must be present to claim it.
The dinner is being arranged by Zane’s wife, Jackie, and some friends and family. Zane Zents was diagnosed with Myxofibrosarcoma Cancer (MFS), a rare type of cancer. Sarcoma is a type of cancer that occurs in the bone and connective tissue and MFS specifically appears as a lump on an arm or leg, and is a soft tissue sarcoma.
It was found in his thigh, and was then the size of a baseball, and had grown significantly by the time it was removed on Dec. 1, 2020. The Zents were told it was close to being stage four cancer.
After it was removed, he had to go through 33 rounds of radiation to lessen the chances of it returning in his thigh.
Zane had an X-ray done of his chest, and it was discovered the sarcoma had travelled to his lungs through his blood. To get the specialized care he now needs, the couple are traveling to Cleveland Clinic for chemo treatments.
The benefit dinner will help with these costs and ease the financial strain on the family.