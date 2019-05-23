BIG RUN — A benefit dinner and Chinese auction for Stacey Haag-Magagnoti is being held June 15 from noon To 7 p.m. At the Big Run War Memorial.
According to the event’s page on Facebook, Magagnoti was diagnosed with stage 3b adenocarcinoma lung cancer on April 30. Magagnoti is currently receiving chemotherapy treatments at Penn Highlands DuBois, but will need to receive care at the Cleveland Clinic which will require her to take time off from her job as a nurse.
The benefit dinner is being planned to help alleviate the burden of medical bills and traveling expenses. A Chinese auction will be drawn at 7 p.m. At the event as well as a 50/50 drawing.
Orders for T-shirts are now being accepted. Size XS-XL shirts will are $20 and size 2XL and above will be $22. To order a t-shirt visit the event’s Facebook page or contact Logan Hinderliter at 814-319-5516.