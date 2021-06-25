REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners were given an update on the condition of a 911 operator battling COVID-19, Holly Siple, and told about the upcoming benefit dinner being held for her.
Jefferson County 911 Director Chris Clark gave the update and information during the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday.
This Sunday, June 27, the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a benefit chicken and biscuits dinner to help the Siple family with bills and medical costs. The dinner will be available at the fire hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tickets will be available for sale at the door, or can be purchased ahead of time from family members, and will cost $12 each. There will also be a silent auction, 50/50 tickets and bake sale during the dinner.
“All those proceeds go to help with Holly’s recovery and family’s expenses. Right now they’re traveling between Reynoldsville and Johnstown where she’s in a rehab facility, so those costs are definitely mounting,” Clark said.
He also said that Siple’s husband, Rob Siple, said she would be doing rehab at this facility until she is strong enough to be moved back to the area, then continue with rehab locally.
“But if anybody wants a good meal this weekend, the place to go is Reynoldsville’s fire station,’’ Clark said. “They would much appreciate any help.”
The Siples are still accepting donations for the silent auction and bake sale. They would like to have all donations to the auction by Friday, and all the bake sale donations by Saturday, or dropped off at the fire hall Sunday morning no later than 9:30 a.m.
“One of the best parts about this region is we do an excellent job of taking care of ourselves, and this is another opportunity to take care of someone that is taking care of you,” said Jack Matson, county commissioner.
Siple has been awake and responding well to doctors and nurses, and her family said she is doing amazing in their eyes.