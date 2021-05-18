BROCKWAY — This Memorial Day weekend, passion will meet purpose when a group of roller hockey players lace up their skates to benefit a young girl and her family battling cancer.
Local players will meet at the brand new court in Brockway on Saturday, May 29 for the annual Randy Carlson Memorial hockey tournament. The event began in 2005 after the passing of Randy Carlson, a passionate hockey player who lost his battle with melanoma that year.
The tournament was held again in 2006 but was followed by a hiatus until it was resurrected in 2010 and held annually ever since. As the tournament grew in numbers, the organizers began to dabble in ways to raise money to donate to a cancer-related charity in Randy’s name. Since that time, the event has gone on to raise nearly $20,000 that has been given to beneficiaries like the Hahne Cancer Center, the American Cancer Society, and several local families battling cancer.
Typically, the tournament is held indoors in the winter. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the organizers of the event decided it was best to wait until they could take the action outdoors. It just so happened that Brockway completed a new facility that would be a great place to hold the event at Taylor Memorial Park.
Bob and Summer Anderson were the main organizers in the past, but since then, have added three more members and formed a board to expand their fundraising abilities. Brian Anderson, Joe Bussard and Tim Herman have all joined up to plan this year’s event. The group took nominations from the local community and decided to adopt 10-year-old Paige Doane, a Brockway native, as this year’s beneficiary.
“Paige is a remarkable young lady,” Bob Anderson said. “She’s been battling cancer since she was 3 months old. She’s endured multiple surgeries, chemo, and radiation. She and her family have been through so much and we wanted to do our small part to show them we care and support them.”
Local businesses have been donating prizes and money to help with the event. In addition to the collection of entry fees from the players themselves, there will also be an auction on the day of the event with many great prizes up for grabs. Members of the community are welcome to attend, watch some great hockey action, and are able to purchase auction tickets to help the cause.
The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude around 5:30 p.m. However, the auction will begin around 9:30 a.m. and end around 3 p.m.
This year’s tournament will feature eight teams with six players on each team. Every team will play each other once in a round robin format before squaring off in a single-elimination playoff at the end of the day.
“Even though the tournament is very competitive, this is truly one of those sporting events where there are no losers,” Anderson said. “We as players are fortunate enough to be able to do something we love for the good of others. It’s a very rewarding feeling.”
Anybody who wants to help in any way should reach out to Summer Anderson at 814-590-5408.
Former tournament winners and money raised:
- 2020 –Eric Llewelyn, Pat Hunter, Kevin Smith, Dave Jewell, Josh Clontz –$3,500
- 2020 –Proceed Recipient –Daisy Romano
- 2019 –Joe Bussard, Cody Schuckers, Dan Fatula, Derik Day, Adam McKinley –$5,000
- 2019 –Proceed Recipient –Bentley Landis
- 2018 –Joe Bussard, Derik Day, Mike Jacobson, Jarrod Currin, Adam McKinley –$2,200
- 2018 –Proceed Recipient –Brock Roy and Maddox Hyde
- 2017 – Eric Llewellyn, Steve Kalgren, Andy Calvert, Jeremiah Morris, Cory Schuckers –$1,800
- 2017 –Proceed Recipient –The Hahne Cancer Center in DuBois
- 2016 –Rob Stanley, Eric Llewellyn, Kevin Smith, Andy Calvert, Henry Sutter –$850
- 2016 –Proceed Recipient –Austin Shough
- 2015 –Rob Stanley, Kevin Smith, Dave Jewell, Derik Day, Rob Keith –$1,000
- 2015 –Proceed Recipient –The family of Lisa Barr
- 2014 –Joe Bussard, Derik Day, Henry Deible, Greg Mohney, Adam McKinley –$1,000
- 2014 –Proceed Recipient – The American Cancer Society
- 2013 –Derik Day, Joe Bussard, Greg Mohney, Henry Deible, Adam McKinley –$1,300
- 2013 –Proceed Recipient – The American Cancer Society
- 2012 –Brian Anderson, Dave Jewell, Bob Anderson, Brandon Reiter, Rob Keith –$650
- 2012 –Proceed Recipient – The American Cancer Society
- 2011 – Ryan Carlson, Jason Iseler, Josh Sanford, Adam McKinley, Rob Stanley –$650
- 2011 –Proceed Recipient – The American Cancer Society
- 2010 –Kevin Smith, Cody Schuckers, Dave Jewell, Clay Halpin –$615
- 2010 Proceed Recipient – The American Cancer Society
- 2006 –Jason Iseler, Josh Stanford, Todd Carlson, Ryan Carlson, Rob Keith
- 2005 –Jason Iseler, Josh Stanford, Todd Carlson, Ryan Carlson, Rob Keith
— Bob Anderson, event organizer, submitted this article to The Courier Express.