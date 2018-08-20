ST. MARYS — The Elk County Chapter of ABATE — Alliance of Bikers Aimed Towards Education — will host a benefit run for the Elk County Humane Society on Saturday.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the Greenlite Restaurant and Lounge on Brussels St. in St. Marys.
The ride is to start at noon and will finish at the St. Marys Eagles on Trout Run Road at 5 p.m. with a buffet style dinner.
The public and all street legal vehicles are welcomed, said Brett Sorg, legislative coordinator for the Elk County ABATE.
The cost is $15 per rider and $5 per passenger.
There will be dice rolls, door prizes, and other fundraisers.
This is the third benefit run for the humane society, said Sorg.
The Elk Chapter, organized in 2015, supports local veterans and the humane society.
“Our chapter likes to keep things local,” said Sorg.
The last dice roll will be at the humane society so that everyone gets to see the facility and the animals, said Sorg.
All proceeds go toward veterinarian services, food supplies and adoption fees.
The society is always in need of something, said Sorg.
“It’s just about getting the word out about the society,” said Sorg.
The Elk County Humane Society was formed in 2001 to help the homeless animals of Elk County.
The shelter has 24 dog kennels and 44 cat pens, a puppy room and a medical room.
The mission of the society is to provide safe and effective means of preventing cruelty and overpopulation of animals in Elk County.
For more information see the Elk County ABATE Facebook page or the Elk County Humane Society Facebook page.
