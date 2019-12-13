ST. MARYS — A Sunday benefit in St. Marys will help fund the training for a local girl’s service dog.
A benefit spaghetti dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Marys Moose Lodge #146 Sunday. The cost is $8 per dinner.
June Glass, a member of the lodge, said the event is also a joint effort with the Elk County Humane Society fundraising committee and Elk County ABATE (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Towards Education) group.
Jaylynn Rivera, 8, of St. Marys, suffers from Bechets disease, an autoimmune disorder that can cause joint swelling, inflammation in the blood vessels, eyes and brain and issues with the digestive system, skin and mouth, according to Mayo Clinic.
Karen Smith, who used to be a volunteer at the humane society, is now a caseworker, and Rivera is her client, Glass said. She suggested starting a fundraiser to help pay for the girl’s German Shepherd, Guidance, to go through service dog training at Susquehanna Service Dogs in Pennsylvania.
Glass said lodge Manager Jeff Lechner believes people should come together for good causes such as this.
“St. Marys Moose is such a community-minded organization,” Glass said. “I’m so proud to be a part of it.”
Rivera just wants to be a normal little girl, Glass said. She and Guidance have grown extremely close.