REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) school board members gathered virtually for the April meeting this week, addressing the benefits of Career and Technical Education.
Chairman Fred Park asked for everyone’s understanding and patience, since the live-streamed meeting is something new during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the presentation on the 2020-2021 budget, Administrative Director Barry Fillman discussed CTE, which statistics show can lead to a higher salary for future workers.
CTE graduates make $4,000-$19,000 more per year than graduates with an associate degree in the humanities, according to his slideshow. Each CTE course means an average 2-percent increase in salary, even seven years after high school.
There are many success stories of students who got their career start at Jeff Tech, Fillman adds.
According to Fillman’s general statistics, 93 percent of high school students who participate in CTE graduate with a diploma, a number he says is higher when focusing on Jeff Tech students, and three out of four continue on to colleges.
Fillman also recognized how much change has been implemented at Jeff Tech throughout the last several years and in the current pandemic situation.
“These changes will continue to provide opportunities for Jeff Tech students and employees,” he said.
The school is hosting its virtual graduation ceremony May 29, and hopes to also host a physical ceremony July 28.