BENEZETTE — Benezette Wines, nestled in the heart of elk country, recently celebrated its nine-year anniversary on June 9.
Sylvia and Doug Ruffo opened the 2nd Street business June 9, 2012, she said.
When the couple was considering opening up a business in elk country, they began visiting different wineries, looking for potential partners. John and Barb Nordberg — owners of Laurel Mountain Vineyards — answered the call.
“After meeting with the Nordbergs, Benezette Wines was on its way to becoming a reality for the Ruffos,” said Sylvia.
Nestled on a quiet street in Benezette, the business with friendly staff and quality wines took off, she said.
The winery offers 25 dry, semi sweet and fruity wines, as well as four different wine smoothie flavors. In 2017, the Ruffos added Three Blind Bulls hard cider in six different flavors. The winery also carries coffee products, King Krunch Pretzels and Benezette Wines logo apparel.
“The partnership with Laurel Mountain Vineyards allows us to create wine selections to appeal to everyone’s taste,” said Sylvia.
The names of the wines are named after things in the heart of elk country, she noted.
“Owning Benezette Wines from its conception has been very rewarding and positive for us. The partnerships with other local businesses has allowed us to support the local community in many ways,” said Sylvia.
Benezette Wines is partners in conservation with the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and the Elk Country Visitor Center.
The Ruffo’s business has continued to grow, too. Their daughter, Kristi Blythe, and her husband, Eric, as well as their five children, moved to Benezette as well. The Blythes now own Elk Life clothing and apparel store on Church Street, which also offers specialty coffee and tea, Perry’s Ice Cream and simple foods.
Benezette Wines has also been a part of the community throughout the years. The Ruffos participate in the Elk Expo event every year, and will also sell wine at the Sinnemahoning Rattlesnake Hunt.
Similarly to other Benezette businesses, rut season for the elk is the winery’s busiest time of year, said Sylvia.
Wines is open seven days a week, year-round, to locals and elk country tourists.
For more information, visit www.benezettewines.com, the Facebook page or call 814-787-4000.