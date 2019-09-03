WEEDVILLE — The 68th annual Bennetts Valley Homecoming Celebration kicked off with its Labor Day Parade Monday morning.
Robbie Chiappelli, president of the Bennetts Valley Labor Day Committee, said there are about six members, each representing a different organization.
The homecoming celebration began back when Bennetts Valley had a high school, Chiappelli said, and has continued since.
“This brings the community together,” he said.
Following the parade, 15 vendors set up near Bennetts Valley Elementary School, offering food, games, a bouncy house and resources on local organizations.
The event is funded solely by donations, Chiapelli said.
The parade featured several fire departments, including Fox and Jay townships, Crystal Fire Department of St. Marys and Emporium Volunteer Fire Department, as well as local politicians and athlete groups like Kidnetix Baton Corporation of DuBois.
The rest of the day included live entertainment, the crowning of Miss Bennetts Valley and other festivities.