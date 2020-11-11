ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth announced that because of COVID-19 cases, Bennetts Valley and Fox Township elementary schools are closed this week and will resort to virtual learning.
Toth said he and Assistant Superintendent Harley Ramsey attended a call with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, which reportedly said that Elk County’s COVID-19 status is now “substantial,” at 8.4 percent positive cases. Seventy-two percent of those cases are from in facility buildings, and the other 28 percent, community spread.
The Pennsylvania DOE said if Elk County spends two weeks in the “substantial status” range, they will make a recommendation on what SMASD should do, Toth told the board.
SMASD had at least 10 students in quarantine last week, Toth said, and 30 students across its five buildings in quarantine recently.
Bennetts Valley and Fox Township elementary schools Principal Dan Vollmer announced Monday that there is a COVID-19 positive student and a “presumed positive” student at BVES.
So that proper contact tracing can be completed, the school would be closed through Nov. 13, Vollmer said, and remote learning would begin as soon as possible.
Vollmer added that additional information will be provided to BVES parents as soon as possible.
Toth said choosing to close the schools is simply because of the number of students who would need to be quarantined due to coming in close contact with the positive cases.
During the closure, Toth says staff members will be working on making sure the elementary schools are “spic and span.”
Toth made sure to compliment both SMASD maintenance/custodial and nursing staff employees.
“I commend our nursing staff on a fabulous job, following up with students and families and keeping everybody safe,” he said.
SMASD student representative Aiden Bobik gave the board an update on several topics, including how students are encouraging proper mask usage.
CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) Program members have been promoting videos about mask usage, he said, and 36 students participated in a “mask up” challenge. The program also organized an “extremely successful” blood drive recently.