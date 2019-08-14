BENNETTS VALLEY — The shutdown of Bennetts Valley Highway early this week sparked the curiosity of area residents, according to social media posts.
Late Monday afternoon, the “Elk County Alerts” Facebook page posted that the Jay Township and Fox Township fire departments shut down parts of Pennsylvania Routes 255 and 948 around 4:25 p.m. for an “active law enforcement incident.”
Scanner reports by medics at the time indicated that a man had taken too much medication and was in need of assistance.
Bennetts Valley Highway was completely closed from Fox Township in Elk County to Huston Township in Clearfield County, necessitating motorists finding an alternative route for almost an hour.
Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Community Services Officer Bruce Morris said the “mental health response” was resolved without incident.
“No injuries to the person involved or any responders,” Morris said. “The investigation into this incident is ongoing.”
Area first responders, including Bennetts Valley Ambulance, were standing by on scene. Other Elk County fire departments were called to assist, but sent back by Ridgway PSP, according to scanner reports.