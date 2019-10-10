WEEDVILLE — The Bennetts Valley Senior Center on Plum Street prides itself on being a place for local seniors to feel “right at home.”
The BVSC was started around 1973. Bill Anders was a big force behind it, said Director Judy Woelfel. It has had more than one location, including a church in Byrnedale. Its current location in the valley became home in 2011.
President and former St. Marys teacher Eleanor Green and Woelfel give a lot of credit to Delores Yongmark, who wanted to revamp the old BVSC, applying for various grants and contacting many people for help. She was “very passionate” about the cause.
Participants can regularly enjoy bingo on Tuesdays, playing cards, exercise on Monday and Thursday and puzzles, television, snacks and drinks. Blood-pressure screenings, health seminars and health-care advice sessions are also held.
“I feel our center is a very friendly, welcoming place,” Woelfel said.
In order to raise $13,000 per year, the BVSC hosts several fundraisers, such as Christmas-cookie platters during the holidays, the women said.
The center offers regular meals and activities for seniors and some to the public, such as an ice cream social on the second Wednesday of each month, a fall festival and holiday meals and a pot-luck dinner every third Wednesday of the month. The BVSC also has a stand at the Bennetts Valley Labor Day celebration and participates in the 100-mile yard sale.
Senior centers are great places for socialization, the women said, where participants can enjoy somewhat of a class reunion.
The BVSC is also rented to local Scout troops, exercise groups, board meetings, wedding and bridal showers and other events.
They also recognize every senior center member’s birthday, the women said, and host family gatherings.
“You form a connection with everyone,” Woelfel said. “I feel that we’re all family.”
The stories and the history they hear from the seniors are incredible, says Woelfel, who has been with the center for 18 years. Some will bring in antiques. There is a “history wall” of seniors’ favorite local landmarks like an old restaurant or cave.
Men and women who have lost their spouses will come in for the company and the meal, the women said.
“A lot of friendships have forged here that wouldn’t have been, if it weren’t for the center,” Green adds. “They spend a couple of times here and usually feel right at home.”
The BVSC is always in need of big-hearted volunteers, the ladies said, and they encourage people to bring new members.
The BVSC will host its Chinese Auction Extravaganza event at 6 p.m. Saturday featuring local musician Nick Forsyth. Hot dogs and desserts will be offered. Baskets are on currently on display at the center. Admission is free.
A meal is served every day the center is open — Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who are under the age of 60 will be asked to pay a $6 fee, with a day-in-advance reservation.
For more information, visit www.bennettsvalleyseniorcenter.com or call 814-787-7888, email bvcenter149@gmail.com.