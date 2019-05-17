The DuBois Area School Board, in an 8-0 vote, appointed Wendy J. Benton as the superintendent of schools at Thursday’s regular board meeting.
A five-year contract for Benton, who has been serving as the substitute superintendent since Dec. 31, 2018, when Superintendent Luke Lansberry started a paid leave of absence, was approved and is effective May 30, 2019, through May 29, 2024. Her salary will be $140,000.
Directors voting in favor of appointing Benton were Lee Mitchell, David Schwab, Albert Varacallo III, Larry Salone, Patty Fish, Jeff Madinger, Sam Armagost and Gil Barker. Mark Gilga was absent.
On March 28, the board accepted Lansberry’s retirement, effective May 29.
Additional contract details for Benton were unavailable at the meeting.
Also Thursday, the board approved a resolution authorizing Benton to sign any and all contracts with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, effective May 30.