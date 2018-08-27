REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville woman has dedicated her talent behind the camera to snapping shots of everyday heroes who keep communities safe.
Ashley Walters owns “Flashover Photography” — a business fully focused on showing people the raw and incredible work of first responders.
Walters is originally from Punxsutawney, and now lives in Reynoldsville. Flashover Photography is a branch of Fluttering Hearts Photography.
The story behind the lens started four years ago, on a day just like any other. Walters was driving to DuBois when she saw smoke and heard sirens, and had a bad feeling in the pit of her stomach.
“I didn’t give it a second thought, until on my way home, when I realized where the fire was,” she said. “In literally a matter of seconds, my heart sank, panic set in and tears ran down my face.”
Local people may now recognize this as the “Seven Kitchens Fire,” which resulted in a building with seven apartments catching fire in February of 2014. At the time, Walter’s oldest daughter lived in that building with her father.
“It was in that moment that everything truly changed for me,” she said. “Standing on the outside looking in, and being helpless, was the worst feeling in the world.”
After experiencing a fire that hit home, Walters was determined to use her talent to shed a positive light on first responders. Flashover Photography is now known worldwide, and has helped bring awareness to the risky and life-threatening situations these people face.
“It has become my goal and mission to try and show how truly brave these men and women are, and just how much they truly do to help our communities.”
A few years later, Walters was even a firefighter for a short time, so she could truly understand everything their job requires and become a better photographer for it.
“It was one of the best experiences of my life,” she said.
In order to fully capture the reality of a firefighter’s battle, Walters puts herself along the sidelines or up close to the blaze, zooming in through the smoke and flames.
Just like volunteer firefighters, she responds to local fire calls as much as she can, depending on the nature of the emergency, she said. Her boyfriend also is a firefighter, and she has become lifelong friends with many emergency responders and policemen all over the world.
“The photos I capture are very detailed — they show the emotion, dedication and hard work,” she said. “Anyone can drive by a scene and see the big picture, but not many take the time to see what truly goes into being a first responder.”
Flashover Photography focuses not just on local fire departments, such as Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Falls Creek, Brockway, DuBois and Sandy Township, but also first responders as a whole — EMS responders and police departments, and even water rescue as well.
In the face of a tragedy, all of these responders come together and become one team, joining hands to take on whatever job comes their way that day and get people out safely, Walters says.
“These men and women drop everything they’re doing — they leave their families, they leave dinner sitting to get cold and volunteers leave work unpaid,” she said. “And why? To provide the best services they can for our communities. They’ve made it a priority to answer a call for help.”
