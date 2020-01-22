DuBOIS — Chunks of hot sausage and some heat won Friendship Hose Co. #2 of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department the award for the “Best Chili In Town” at this week’s Winter Fest 2020 at The Winery At Wilcox in the DuBois Mall.
The “Tasters Choice” award went to Volunteer Hose Co #1.
The event, with a $5 donation at the door, was a fundraiser for the participating fire departments, including DuBois’ Friendship, Volunteer, Goodwill and North Point Fire Co. of the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department.
“I wanted to do something to involve the firemen and help raise money for them but in a fun competition,” said Stefanie Kear of The Winery At Wilcox. “Chili sounded like the perfect match for this time of year.”
The inventor of the “Best Chili In Town” is longtime firefighter and City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who makes his prize-winning chili at the fire hall.
“I just made up the recipe,” said Suplizio. “It’s the second time I’ve entered the contest and the second time I’ve won with this recipe.”
He noted the first time he entered the recipe was for a chili contest at the DuBois YMCA.
Though he wouldn’t reveal the exact recipe, Suplizio revealed some of the ingredients including ground hamburger, tomato sauce, tomato paste, green peppers, onions, red peppers, garlic and chunks of hot sausage. He does not use beans in his recipe.
“There are many, many other secret ingredients,” said Suplizio. “It’s hot, not real hot, but hot.”
“The winery does so much for the community and the fire halls,” said Suplizio. “It was a pleasure participating in this at the winery.”
Kear expressed appreciation to the mall and all of the local vendors who participated, as well as the judges, Jamie Williams, vice president of The Winery at Wilcox, DuBois Mayor Randy Schmidt and DuBois Fire Chief Joe Mitchell.
Kear said Friendship won $175 that was donated that day and each department made money selling the chili they made.
“It’s the first time ever for the event and we are excited for next year,” said Kear.