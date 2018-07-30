BROCKWAY — Best-selling author and Brockway native David Poyer will speak at the Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway on Monday, Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Poyer, who was born in DuBois in 1949, grew up in Brockway, Emlenton, and Bradford, and graduated from Bradford Area High School in 1967.
He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis in 1971, and later received a master’s degree from George Washington University. His active and reserve naval service included sea duty in the Atlantic, Mediterranean, Arctic, Caribbean, and Pacific oceans, and shore duty at the Pentagon, Surface Warfare Development Group, Joint Forces Command, and in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
Poyer now teaches in the Creative Writing program at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre after an extensive teaching career at numerous other institutions.
He was also featured on PBS’s “Writer to Writer” series and on Voice of America. Poyer makes appearances at the Southern Festival of Books and many other literary events. He was a founding editor of the “New Virginia Review,” a board member for the Library of Virginia, and a fellow at the Virginia Center of Creative Arts. Now he lives on Virginia’s Eastern Shore with his wife, novelist Lenore Hart.
He has written more than 40 books in many genres, including the Dan Lenson military series and the Hemlock County series set in an imaginary county in western Pennsylvania.
The public is invited to attend his presentation, especially if interested in learning about publishing their own work or meeting a successful author. Poyer’s presentation will cover all facets of publishing, including how to prepare to begin the writing process, types of publication, and paths to publication. He will present a scholarship program Wilkes University has for aspiring authors. A question and answer session will follow his presentation.
The presentation will be free and open to the public. For more information, contact Mengle Memorial Library at 265-8245.
