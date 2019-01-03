SYKESVILLE — Bethel Baptist Church of Sykesville has a special place in the heart of pastor Tharren Thompson, who can remember growing up attending Sunday sermons as a little boy.
He calls the church family “the island of misfit toys” — people from all walks of life who come to celebrate togetherness and the gospel of Jesus.
History
When Bethel Baptist Church was founded as Shaffertown Sunday School in 1886, there were no churches in town, Thompson said. It was the first to be formed in Sykesville — previously known as Shaffertown — a mining town after the Civil War.
The smaller, original building was torn down in 1918, and a new one was dedicated the following year. The church was built during the time of the Spanish flu pandemic. It grew to have 300 people in membership following World War II.
The original pews and windows of BBC are dedicated to Rev. George Prentice and Rev. Joseph Breen, Thompson said.
One of the most eye-catching, unique features of the church is its mural backdrop in the sanctuary, Thompson said. It was created from chicken wire and concrete in 1956, by a “Mr. Fullerton.” Little is known about the artist who created the baptismal.
The mural goes back a generation or two, Thompson says, connecting the people of the church with hundreds from the past.
The pastor
Thompson has been the regular pastor of BBC since Jan. 2015. His wife, Jodee, grew up in Sykesville, with her parents owning Nupp Printing Co. on East Main Street. Both he and his wife were missionaries in South London.
“Many pastors move around from time to time,” he said. “This is home — being a pastor in the church where I grew up. “Some folks remember me when I was just a baby.”
During the day, Thompson works in the Admissions office at Penn State DuBois.
His experience as BBC’s pastor has been very good, Thompson says, bringing him and its people a sense of “family.” He believes “personality” and “heart” should come through in the pastor of a church.
“There’s that small-town community feel — everyone knows each other,” he said. “It’s a great place to be a pastor. We are very interested in having that relationship with each other and being there for each other.”
Programs
Sunday school at the church is from 9:45-10:45 a.m., prior to the Sunday worship sermon.
The youth group, which has around 18 members, meets on Fridays. In the summertime, they plant a “Community Garden,” growing produce and handing it out for free for those in need, Thompson said.
The church also has men’s and women’s fellowship groups. On holidays, there are special productions, where they focus on “connecting by singing together, and singing to one another,” Thompson said.
Longtime church members, such as pianist Pat Long of 15 years and Laura Lynn Yohe, participate faithfully in music performances.
One big family
No matter where people come from, when they enter the front doors of the church, they realize Jesus is rooting for them, Thompson says.
“A lot of people are stuck in the darkness with no hope, thinking that no one cares,” he said. “They’d never come to church because they feel judged. Jesus takes away that guilt, and lets you see the light.”
BBC is a place where people should feel at home, Thompson says, with children playing with a box of toys in the corner pew as they learn from and watch their parents worship.
“We all have different ways of looking at the world, but we all love Jesus, and we love each other,” he said.
Many members travel from places like DuBois, Punxsutawney and Brockway to worship, Thompson says.
“I’m very grateful for the sense of community and family,” he said. “It’s all because of what Jesus has done.”
