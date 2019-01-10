RIDGWAY –It’s an exciting time for sister churches Bethlehem and Maria Lutheran.
Maria Lutheran in Kersey is about to get a new look, according to Erik Hart, pastor at both churches.
“We’re excited for Maria because we’re getting a facelift,” he said. “We’re getting new siding and a new roof come spring.”
Meanwhile, Bethlehem Lutheran has instituted the Neighbors Feeding Neighbors program.
“This helps feed kids on the weekends that may not have enough food,” Hart said. “It provides them breakfast, lunch, snacks and drinks for Saturday and Sunday.”
Children receiving free or reduced price lunches at Ridgway’s Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School are served.
“We’re up to about 79 kids that we do this program for,” Hart said. “We’re hoping it will catch on for more schools.”
Bethlehem Lutheran also hosts youth group and a bell choir.
Bible studies are held through the churches throughout the year.
At present, the two churches are looking for an organist.
Bethlehem holds Sunday school at 9 a.m. Sundays, with services at 10:45. Maria holds services at 9 a.m. Sundays. Additionally, services are broadcast Sundays at 11 a.m. on 97.5 FM.
“That’s been a ministry for more than 50 years, I think,” Hart noted.
